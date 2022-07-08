chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022. INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• South Vedder Road paving nearly complete!

• The Harrison Festival of the Arts begins this weekend!

• Peak of the freshet projected.

AND

• Chilliwack FC U15 Girls are the PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS!

INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts.

INTERVIEW: Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (Going to Disneyland?? NO, going to Manchester City Training Camp in Merry Ole ENGLAND!!).

News Director & Anchor: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

