chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022. INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• South Vedder Road paving nearly complete!
• The Harrison Festival of the Arts begins this weekend!
• Peak of the freshet projected.
AND
• Chilliwack FC U15 Girls are the PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS!
INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts.
INTERVIEW: Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (Going to Disneyland?? NO, going to Manchester City Training Camp in Merry Ole ENGLAND!!).
News Director & Anchor: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
