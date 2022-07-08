Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022. INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (VIDEO)

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022. INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 7, 2022INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts – Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• South Vedder Road paving nearly complete!
• The Harrison Festival of the Arts begins this weekend!
• Peak of the freshet projected.
AND
• Chilliwack FC U15 Girls are the PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS!

INTERVIEW: Andy Hillhouse, Executive & Artistic Director, Harrison Festival of the Arts.
INTERVIEW: Kevin Raffle & Steve Croner coaching team for the Chilliwack Attack U15 Girls BC Champions (Going to Disneyland?? NO, going to Manchester City Training Camp in Merry Ole ENGLAND!!).

News Director & Anchor: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts