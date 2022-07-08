BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery – Take the House or $2.3M

Vancouver – BC Children’s Hospital Foundation today announced that tickets for the 2022 Dream Lottery are on sale now until midnight, October 13, 2022, or until tickets sell out. The Dream Lottery supports world-leading research initiatives that lead to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly help experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses. Here, more than 1,200 researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

“Dream Lottery funds go directly to BC Children’s Hospital research initiatives that ultimately transform children’s lives through groundbreaking innovation and discovery,” said Malcolm Berry, President and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Last year approximately 138,000 patients visited our hospital from across B.C. As the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children, BC Children’s Hospital provides a calibre of child-centred specialized care that is difficult to find anywhere else in the province—and this expertise is why the research discoveries made here at BC Children’s hold such great potential for finding answers to the biggest questions that remain in child health. Thank you to everyone who supports the Dream Lottery through ticket purchases. It is your support that extends hope for children and youth facing the most complex and serious health conditions.”

The winner of Dream Lottery can choose one of eight grand prize dream packages:

Dream Prize Choice #1 – Ocean Park – South Surrey worth over $2.8 million. This 4,385 sq. ft. home has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. The prize package includes $90,000 in furnishings, and a 2022 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan Plug-in Hybrid.

Dream Prize Choice #2 – Fox & Aikins Townhomes – South Surrey worth over $2.6 million. Two home prize package. Both homes have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and double garages. Prize package includes $100,000 cash for furnishings, a 2022 Audi Q5 TFSI-e SUV Plug-in Hybrid, and $100,000 cash.

Dream Prize Choice #3 – COCO Oakridge – Vancouver worth over $2.6 million. This 1,610 sq. ft. sub-penthouse home has three bedrooms, a flex room, den and two bathrooms. It also comes with two underground parking stalls, one stall is equipped with an EV charger.

Dream Prize Choice #4 – Moonlight Bay Ocean Cottage – Sooke worth over $2.6 million. This is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,040 sq. ft. home. Prize package includes a 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range, and $1.35 million cash.

Dream Prize Choice #5 – Integra Homes – Crown Isle, Courtenay worth over $2.6 million. This 1,983 sq. ft. furnished home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. Prize package includes $50,000 Design Therapy furniture package, a 2022 Audi eTron Progressiv Quattro, $5,000 Crown Isle Pro Shop/Clubhouse credit, and $1.3 million cash.

Dream Prize Choice #6 – Movala – Kelowna worth over $2.6 million. This 1,004 sq. ft. home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a 499 sq. ft. exterior terrace, underground parking, and a storage locker. Prize package comes with a $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture & design package, a 2022 Audi Q5 TFSI-e SUV Plug-in Hybrid, $75,000 travel gift Card, and $1 million cash.

Dream Prize Choice #7 – The Ledge at the Rise – Vernon worth over $2.6 million. This 1,992 sq. ft. townhome has three-bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a double garage. Prize package includes $60,000 La-Z-Boy furniture & design package, a 2022 BMW xDrive 45e Plug-in Hybrid, a 2022 Audi A7 Sportback Plug-in Hybrid, a 2022 Monterey M22 Lake Boat with trailer, $100,000 Travel Gift Card, and $1.3 million cash.

Dream Prize Choice #8 – $2.3 MILLION tax-free cash.

“What would you choose if you won the Dream Lottery grand prize? Would you pick the $2.3 million cash or one of the seven incredible grand prize home options like the Ocean Park home in South Surrey worth over $2.8 million? This luxurious home is stylish with a gourmet kitchen, private bar, yoga studio, gym, and plenty of room to entertain, both inside and out,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery spokesperson. “I continued to be honoured to work with BC Children’s Hospital and the Dream Lottery. Lottery funds go to research initiatives that open the door to novel therapies for conditions like childhood cancer or rare diseases. The support of British Columbians for the Dream Lottery will continue to bring new hope to children and families who need it most.”

To encourage early ticket buying, there are three bonus prizes and the Early Bird prize is valued at over $355,000 and has 51 Winners. 50 Winners will receive $1,000 cash each, and one winner of the Early Bird will choose between a:

2022 Renegade Vienna Model #25FWC – 25 ft. Super C Motorhome, plus $50,000

or $250,000 cash.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are: three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. The Lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS jackpot with a possible maximum prize payout over $1,155,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS with 126 prizes and $348,000 in cash available to be won.

Ticket sales for the 2022 Dream Lottery run until midnight, Thursday, October 13, 2022, or until they are sold out, and there are 3,045 prizes worth over $3.5 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars. Individuals can purchase their tickets online at https://bcchildren.com, by phone at 604.536.2491, or 1.888.888.1567, or in-person at London Drugs and Save-On Foods starting on July 11. For more information visit https://bcchildren.com.