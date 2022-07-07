Parts of Island 22 Regional Park Reopens Friday July 8

Island 22 – Fraser Valley Regional District has given a partial green light for Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack to reopen to the public for regular park hours (6 am – sunset) on Friday, July 8.

The water has receded, however, parts of the park remain flooded and closed, including the equestrian area, riverside trails, and the back of the dog park.

Some areas of the bike park are still closed for upgrades.

Please be cautious while using the park and keep people and pets away from fast-flowing sections of the river.

And bring bug spray, the mosquitoes are nasty.