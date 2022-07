Chilliwack – One person’s junk is another person’s treasure.

Chilliwack’s first thrift market at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Saturday August 20th, 9AM – 2PM.

You can reserve a table to sell for $30 or attend for $5 to find those hidden treasures. Kids under 10 years are free.

Contact Lee-Anne – Email: chwkthriftmarket@gmail.com

Facebook information is here.