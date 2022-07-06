Hope RCMP Looking For Driver Involved In Bicycle Hit and Run – 6th Avenue and Kawkawa Lake Road

Hope – Hope RCMP are looking to speak with the driver involved in a collision with a cyclist.

On Saturday July 2, @ 5:00 pm three local youths were riding their bicycles in the area of 6th Avenue and Kawkawa Lake Road. One of the youths was struck by a vehicle near the intersection and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped, initially, and spoke with the youth. After checking on the youth the driver left the scene.

Police would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle, which has been described as an older model pickup, green in colour with a different coloured tailgate.

Police are looking for information regarding the hit and run incident and are currently canvassing the area for video. If anyone was in the area during the afternoon and evening of Saturday, July 2nd and you have dashcam footage, please contact Constable Sahil Bansi at the Hope RCMP Detachment at 604-869-7750. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).