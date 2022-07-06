Chilliwack Home Sales Continue to Slide – June 2022

Chilliwack – CADREB – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 184 units in June 2022. This was a substantial decline of 54.1% from June 2021.

Home sales were 37.8% below the five-year average and 45.2% below the 10-year average for the month of June.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 1,741 units over the first six months of the year. This was a big decline of 40.1% from the same period in 2021.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $988,700, a sizable gain of 18.7% on a year-over-year basis in June. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $685,100, increasing by 19.9% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $439,100, an advance of 37.3% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in June 2022 was $763,928, increasing by 9.2% from June 2021.