Book – From Chilliwack Realtor to Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient to Author – Kim Mallory

Chilliwack – Kim Mallory has been a local figure on the Chiliwack scene for many years. Her Real Estate business came to a sudden stop when she became ill and beened a bone marrow transplant.

She documented in detail, what she went through and was able to **** cancer.

Mallory is now an author and her second book, Journal to Your Awakening: Bliss, is available through Amazon.

From her Bio:

My name is Kim Mallory, I’m a Spiritual & Creative Entrepreneur that has touched the lives of hundreds of women through photography, speaking and coaching. Providing inspiring lessons and insight that changes lives. After battling a serious illness and subsequent bone marrow transplant in 2021, being given a second chance at life left me in awe; and I’ve answered a calling to share what I’ve learned. With a focus on mind, body and spirit through holistic practices and good old fashioned experience my work has been described as vulnerable and powerful. This is my first published journal and I couldn’t be more excited for you to experience The Journal to Your Awakening!

Kim Mallory/Journey to Your Awakening Bliss