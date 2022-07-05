Enbridge Natural Gas Pipeline Maintenance in Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Westcoast Energy Inc., an Enbridge company, will be conducting routine maintenance at three locations on its natural gas pipeline system in the cities of Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

This essential work is part of maintaining a safe and reliable natural gas pipeline system.

Beginning in July through October, Enbridge plans to replace:



 a 140 metre segment of 36-inch diameter pipeline within Abbotsford and spans west of Marion Road at Campbell Road



 a 1,000-metre segment of parallel 30- and 36-inch diameter pipeline within Chilliwack and spans west of Lickman Road and south of South Sumas Road.



 a 500-metre segment of parallel 30-and 36-inch diameter pipeline within Abbotsford and spans west of Boundary Road. A valve station will be added east of Boundary Road.



Residents can expect to see additional traffic on local roads as we stage equipment and resources to support the work. Crews will implement a traffic management plan where required, which may include the use of signage, pilot trucks and other methods to minimize disruptions.