Chilliwack BIA 2022 / 23 Board of Directors

Chilliwack – The annual DCBIA Annual General Meeting was held in the Coast Hotel by APA on Thursday, June 23rd.

The 2022 / 23 Board of Directors as follows:

President:  John Schulstad – RBC
Vice President: David Blaich – Wellington Natural Health
Treasurer:  Chris Franklin – Michaels on Main
Secretary – Jesse Kasprow – Baker Newby
Past President – Kevin Schroeder – Select Real Estate

Lesley Anderson – Work BC Southgate
Stephanie Beatty – Algra Bros.
Brian Coombes – CEPCO
Nicole Foisy – Coast Hotel 
Lynne Goodwin – Musicworx Home Audio
Coralee Grimm – Culture Co.
Frank Holzapfel – Supreme Tatoos
Abigail Montalvo – Royal Hotel
Dave Van Dongren – Mr. Lube

Ex Officio 

Councillor Jeff Shields – City of Chilliwack
Garrett Schipper – City of Chilliwack

