Chilliwack BIA 2022 / 23 Board of Directors

Chilliwack – The annual DCBIA Annual General Meeting was held in the Coast Hotel by APA on Thursday, June 23rd.

The 2022 / 23 Board of Directors as follows:



President: John Schulstad – RBC

Vice President: David Blaich – Wellington Natural Health

Treasurer: Chris Franklin – Michaels on Main

Secretary – Jesse Kasprow – Baker Newby

Past President – Kevin Schroeder – Select Real Estate



Lesley Anderson – Work BC Southgate

Stephanie Beatty – Algra Bros.

Brian Coombes – CEPCO

Nicole Foisy – Coast Hotel

Lynne Goodwin – Musicworx Home Audio

Coralee Grimm – Culture Co.

Frank Holzapfel – Supreme Tatoos

Abigail Montalvo – Royal Hotel

Dave Van Dongren – Mr. Lube



Ex Officio



Councillor Jeff Shields – City of Chilliwack

Garrett Schipper – City of Chilliwack