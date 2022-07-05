Chilliwack BIA 2022 / 23 Board of Directors

Chilliwack – The annual DCBIA Annual General Meeting was held in the Coast Hotel by APA on Thursday, June 23rd.
The 2022 / 23 Board of Directors as follows:
President: John Schulstad – RBC
Vice President: David Blaich – Wellington Natural Health
Treasurer: Chris Franklin – Michaels on Main
Secretary – Jesse Kasprow – Baker Newby
Past President – Kevin Schroeder – Select Real Estate
Lesley Anderson – Work BC Southgate
Stephanie Beatty – Algra Bros.
Brian Coombes – CEPCO
Nicole Foisy – Coast Hotel
Lynne Goodwin – Musicworx Home Audio
Coralee Grimm – Culture Co.
Frank Holzapfel – Supreme Tatoos
Abigail Montalvo – Royal Hotel
Dave Van Dongren – Mr. Lube
Ex Officio
Councillor Jeff Shields – City of Chilliwack
Garrett Schipper – City of Chilliwack