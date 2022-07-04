Russell deCarle (Prairie Oyster) at Bozzini’s – Wednesday July 13

Chilliwack – Russell deCarle (Prairie Oyster) is in concert at Bozzini’s on Wednesday July 13.

Tickets $ 32.50 on sale at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve

(No refunds – exchanges for a future show allowed up to 48 hrs prior to showtime)

Russell deCarle of Prairie Oyster is playing intimate show at Bozzini’s for the first time.

For some artists, the urge to make solo records asserts itself almost as soon as they start to gain attention as part of a successful band. Not so for deCarle: “For decades people were asking for a solo record,” he says, “but I never thought I was ready and the band always satisfied the musical part of my life.”

But that was then and this is now.

This third record is a perfect example of what you get when you hear this artist live — in a club, in a concert hall, or at a festival.

“I want people to be emotionally invested in these songs, whether I wrote them or whether they were created by others,” he says. “If they touched audiences in some way — well, that would be the best thing that could happen.”