Armstrong Metal Fest Will Rock 2022 LIVE – July 15 and 16

Armstrong – Western Canada’s largest extreme music event, Armstrong MetalFest announced it will be returning in 2022 to host two days of live Canadian metal on July 15th and 16th in Armstrong.



The 2020 and 2021 productions of the festival were cancelled due to the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Following guidelines from British Columbia’s provincial government, Armstrong MetalFest is optimistic in presenting its 12th edition in 2022.

Ticket holders for AMF 2020 that were planning to use them for 2021 are asked to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be honoured for the choice of attending one of the next three years of the festival through 2022-2024.

For more information, ticket holders can inquire by emailing – info@armstrongmetalfest.ca.

Metalfest 2022 will feature 28 bands.

Camping is also available for the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Western Canada’s largest extreme music event, Armstrong MetalFest is proud to announce its 2022 lineup for its return to the Okanagan after pausing 2020 and 2021 productions due to the Covid pandemic.

Hosting two days of live metal and camping on July 15th and 16th in Armstrong, BC at the IPE Grounds and the Hassen Arena, this year’s lineup features headliners Spokane, WA deathcore titans ENTERPRISE EARTH, performing in support of their latest album “The Chosen”. The lineup also sees Vancouver’s cult loved pyro maniacs ZIMMERS HOLE performing for the first time at AMF along with the return of festival alumni progressive death kings NECK of THE WOODS. Presenting a very special performance for this year’s lineup is Kelowna’s OMNIA NIHIL (formerly Apollyon) in memory of beloved vocalist Matt Depper who suddenly passed away this January.