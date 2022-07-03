UPDATE – Final Curb and Sidewalk Work – Vedder Road Widening Project – July 6 to 22

Chilliwack – It’s almost done ! The final curb and sidewalk work on the Vedder Road Widening Project is July 6-22 (weather permitting) 7 am – 5 pm.
Various locations on Vedder Road between Watson Road and Wren Road:
- Final curb/sidewalk works
- Line marking scheduled during night shifts
- Final streetlight installations
- Traffic signal works at Promontory and Vedder (night shift)
- Two-way traffic will be maintained
- Traffic control will be onsite during construction
- Please anticipate delays
For more information about the project please visit Vedder Projects Frequently Asked Questions