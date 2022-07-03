UPDATE – Final Curb and Sidewalk Work – Vedder Road Widening Project – July 6 to 22

Chilliwack – It’s almost done ! The final curb and sidewalk work on the Vedder Road Widening Project is July 6-22 (weather permitting) 7 am – 5 pm.

Various locations on Vedder Road between Watson Road and Wren Road:

Final curb/sidewalk works

Line marking scheduled during night shifts

Final streetlight installations

Traffic signal works at Promontory and Vedder (night shift)

Two-way traffic will be maintained

Traffic control will be onsite during construction

Please anticipate delays

For more information about the project please visit Vedder Projects Frequently Asked Questions

City of Chilliwack – 2022 Vedder Road Widening June 30-2022

