UPDATE – Final Curb and Sidewalk Work – Vedder Road Widening Project – July 6 to 22

Chilliwack – It’s almost done ! The final curb and sidewalk work on the Vedder Road Widening Project is July 6-22 (weather permitting) 7 am – 5 pm.

Various locations on Vedder Road between Watson Road and Wren Road:

  • Final curb/sidewalk works
  • Line marking scheduled during night shifts
  • Final streetlight installations
  • Traffic signal works at Promontory and Vedder (night shift)
  • Two-way traffic will be maintained
  • Traffic control will be onsite during construction
  • Please anticipate delays

For more information about the project please visit Vedder Projects Frequently Asked Questions

City of Chilliwack – 2022 Vedder Road Widening June 30-2022
