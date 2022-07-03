Rambo 40th UPDATE – Brian Dennehy’s Family Joining Hope’s First Blood Weekend in October

Hope – The celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the first Rambo movie, “First Blood” has family from one of the major stars now involved.

From Rambo 40th Organizer Brian McKinney courtesy of Hope BC Bulletin Board:

(Brian Dennehy played opposite Sylvester Stallone as the officer we loved to hate, Sheriff William “Will” Teasle. From Wikipedia – Dennehy died on April 15, 2020, of cardiac arrest due to sepsis, unrelated to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Haven, Connecticut.He was survived by Arnott and his five children)

First Blood 40th anniversary in Hope this October long weekend – We are so excited that members from Brian Dennehy’s family are joining us for a part of the First Blood weekend this October. A member of their group visiting, Brian’s grandson, is an award winning documentary film maker and is doing a project on the 40th anniversary and he would like to chat with some locals while they are in town. We all have stories about interactions with Brian Dennehy while the film crew was in town for those 6 – 8 weeks. We can all recall how classy of a man Brian was engaging with the locals while he wasn’t working on set. Perhaps you were a server at the Gateway Restaurant here at the time (Brian went there for coffee a lot) – Did you work at Freddie’s restaurant? (Brian dressed as Santa for a surprise Christmas luncheon for the seniors group there one day) Did you work or volunteer for the Tillicum workshop? (Brian did projects there with some of our local folks) Maybe you worked at the Kettle Valley Restaurant (the crew went there a lot when they weren’t filming) Did you see him on the street and talk with him? Maybe you were an extra on set and had interaction with him. Anything at all we’d like to hear from you! Tag someone here that might have these stories. PM me, DM me or send me an email at brian@hopebc.ca