Abbotsford Filming Notice for Montrose Avenue – Monday July 4

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford issued a filming notice for Montrose Avenue for Monday, July 4 between 7AM – 12 NOON.

There will be intermittent road closures on Montrose Avenue, drivers should expect high traffic volumes and delays.

