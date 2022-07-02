Chilliwack June Weather in Review – A Little More Rain Than Average

Chilliwack – (Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment & Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack) – Until the official arrival of summer, on June 21st , a series of low pressure troughs maintained cool and showery conditions.

With the development of a strong ridge of high pressure, the 1st heatwave of the season occurred June 25th to the 27th . Temperatures peaked at 35.5°C ( 14.4 °C above normal, 23% relative humidity) on June 27th. The 2nd hottest June 27th on record, after the 42.2 °C in 2021, & the hottest day since the record breaking 37.9 °C max on August 12th , 2021.

The minimum temperature for the month was 7.6°C on June 7th , 2.0 °C below normal.

No temperature records were observed.

