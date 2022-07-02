Celebration, Open House and Senior Darts – Legion Branch # 295 – Chilliwack – July 5 and 10

Chilliwack – A busy week for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder.

Starting July 5, for those that don’t want to start at 8pm there’s fun darts for seniors ( and you) starting at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295, Chilliwack.

Then on Sunday July 10, Legion Branch # 295 hosts a Celebration & Open House,10am – 3pm. 5661 Vedder Road.

It is open to everyone and the Canadian Military Education Center will be there with their hands on displays/vehicles.

Various Cadet Corps will be there with a flight simulator for you to try out, and more.

BBQ Lunch, door prizes, Trivia Contest and other activities.

To cap off the day, a Steak Dinner & Dance. (Dinner & Dance tickets on sale now, only $18).