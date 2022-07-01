SAY (Skowkale, Aitchelitz and Yakweakwioose)Health and Community Centre Opens (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – SAY stands for Skowkale, Aitchelitz and Yakweakwioose – “3 close by/adjoining communities”.

Their new community, health care centre and lands office opened during the last week of June 2022 with ceremonies honouring all three communities involved with the project.

All three first Nations do not have the population base similar to others under the Sto:lo umbrella. They combined forces and finances and the project, which started in 2015, opened its doors.

Various levels of government contributed to the financing. From the Federal Government website:

The Project consists of the construction of a community centre on the Skowkale No. 10 Reserve Land in Chilliwack. The purpose of this project is to increase access to community, culture, recreation and health for the neighboring First Nation communities of Skowkale, Aitchelitz, and Yakweakwioose. The centre includes a gymnasium, fitness room, multipurpose area, youth room, reception space, washrooms, locker rooms, administrative space, playground, carving area, sports field, and cafe.

The scope of construction consists of slab-on-grade foundation, excavation and backfill of water and sewer service pipes, parking lot space, drainage ditches, and the 2,500 square metre community centre. All works took place on a site previously used for agricultural activities. This is a single story development.

The Skowkale, Aitchelitz and Yakweakwioose First Nations spent $1.3M for the project while the federal government placed $3.9M through the ‘Investing in Canada Plan.’

SAY Health and Community Centre June 30 – 2022 /FVN

