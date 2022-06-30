Harrison Festival of the Arts Rolling Out 2022 Line Up – July 8 to 17 (VIDEO)

Harrison Hot Springs – The Harrison Festival Society announce that the Festival of the Arts will be returning to its traditional venues of the Memorial Hall and Harrison Hot Springs waterfront, following a 2 year pandemic-related absence. The dates of this year’s festival will be July 8-17.

Website information is here.

The 2022 festival will be as diverse and festive as ever, with the addition of some especially well known and celebrated artists on the Canadian folk and roots music scene. This multidisciplinary event will include open access concerts on the beach stage (next to the plaza in Harrison Hot Springs), ticketed shows in the beloved Memorial Hall, a Children’s Day midweek, an evening of theatre, an artisan market along the waterfront, an art exhibit at the Ranger Station Gallery, participatory workshops, and literary elements as well.