UPDATE – The Return of the Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show Set New Records – Attendance was 15K

Chilliwack – UPDATE – JUNE 29 – Downtown Chilliwack BIA have released the final numbers from the 2022 Car Show. Business owners welcomed Over 470 vehicles and over 15,000 people to the streets of downtown.

The Village Classic Car Show Chilliwack is officially and literally in the books. Brought to you by Fortin’s & Stones Speed Shop featuring the BC Delorean Movie Car Experience.

30C weather and the first show since 2018 also helped.

Street Sponsors: O’Connor Dodge, Mr. Lube, Chilliwack Ford, Hagerty, Mertin GM, Elements Casino Chilliwack, Save-On-Foods, Vedder Auto Glass, Chilliwack Progress

Award Sponsors: Agassiz Speedway, Miller & Co

UPDATE JUNE 26, 2022 – According to show organizer and Chilliwack BIA Director Trevor McDonald, The 2022 Fortin’s Classic car show broke records as it returned to the streets of Chilliwack. The 2018 show was the last live one. 2019 was rained out and COVID restrictions cancelled 2020 and 2021.

By 7 AM over 400 vehicles were registered. The official number is 450 and a number of drivers who thought they could simply drive into the show, were stymied at the gates, as there was no more room to accommodate them. The crowd estimates were over 5000 visitors by Noon. That number is sure to be updated.

Other pleasant surprises included Freshslice Pizza showing off their new digs at the old sports bar on Five Corners which has had a number of incarnations. It will continue to be a sports bar in the near future with pizza in the back.

With District 1881 construction as well as the building of the Paramount Project, parking was an issue, although there were only a few vocal complainers.

ORIGINAL STORY – Start your engines, they’re driving back.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 26th, as the Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show is returning to Downtown Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Downtown Business Association recently polled individual businesses if they wanted the show back and here it is !

NOTE that streets will be cleared and non show vehicles towed starting at 6 AM Sunday and the downtown will be busy until the show is dismantled. That starts after 4 PM Sunday.

The Downtown Community Market hours will be extended to 4 PM instead of ending at the usual 2PM Sunday.

With 30C heat, there will be a water station at Five Corners as well as the water fountain/public toilets on Young by the Community Market.

