Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake

FVRD/Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to report suspicious activity after a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Lindeman Lake and Chilliwack Lake areas during recent weeks.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a series of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked in the Lindeman Lake and Chilliwack Lake recreation areas,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Thieves are targeting unoccupied vehicles at these locations. The thefts are occurring both during the day and overnight. Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to be aware and to report any suspicious activity – particularly in and around Chilliwack Lake and Lindeman Lake recreation areas.

These thefts remain under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime section.

Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

Whenever possible park in a secure garage or compound

Park so it is difficult to gain access under your car

Install a product designed to deter catalytic converter theft such as protective cages, alarms and straps.

Tips to spot a catalytic converter theft in progress:

Loud noises such as grinding or sawing noise from under a parked vehicle

Hearing or seeing suspicious activity near parked vehicles.

Anyone with any information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Section at 604-792-4611. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).