89.5 The Drive in Chilliwack to Flip to Country

Chilliwack/Vancouver (With Files from Broadcast Dialogue) – In 2009 they launched as the Hawk, with a hybrid of Classic rock and album tracks.

In 2012 they became 89.5 The Drive with a Classic Hits format.

In 2014, on the day before Valentines Day, then owners Fabmar Communications, laid off two thirds of the staff. That included dumping Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Broadcasts and shutting down their news room.

There are now reports that another major change is coming.

Broadcast Dialogue published on Thursday morning, that the station will flip to country in a matter of days.

Program Director Russell James, who also oversees Pattison’s Vancouver stations 93.7 JR Country (CJJR-FM) and 102.7 The Peak (CJPK-FM), describes the new format as “a little bit new Country, a little bit old Country…”

The station’s talent lineup includes Glen Slingerland, who’ll remain in mornings, and John Vosper, who will continue hosting afternoon drive. 89.5 JR Country will also pick up two shows from its Vancouver sister station – midday show “JR at Work” with Kristen Jade, airing from 9 a.m. – 2p.m., and 6 – 10 p.m. weeknight show “Country Nights” with Logan.

Music Director Jaxon Hawks will do double duty programming both the Vancouver and Chilliwack JR stations.

The report also says they will re-boot their news room with the News Director working from Kamloops.