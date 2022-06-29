POSTPONED – 3rd Annual Vedder River Art Walk NOW July 30

Chilliwack – JUNE 29 UPDATE – The weather is not working in their favor for this weekends Vedder River Art Walk.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council are rescheduling to Saturday July 30 in hopes to get some better weather.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council hope to see you out for a beautiful day of art and music along the Vedder Rotary Trail on July 30.

More info here – 3rd Annual Vedder River Art Walk.

MAY 30 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack Community Arts Council are on the hunt for some great local art to share with our community.

The 3rd annual Vedder River Art walk is coming up on July 3rd and it is a fun filled afternoon filled with local art, music and entertainment along the sights and sounds of Vedder Rotary Trail.

Chilliwack Community Arts Council are looking for incredible art installations to showcase and performance based entertainment.

If you it someone you know fits this bill please send them their way. Compensation is provided for approved submissions.

Email is dragonfly@chilliwackartscouncil.com