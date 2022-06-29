Lionsdale Summer Fayer – Saturday August 6 – From Archery to Combat (and a Few Maidens As Well)

Chilliwack – With COVID restrictions eased, the Lionsdale Summer Fayre is on for Saturday, August 6.

9am to 9pm

Achelitz Farmer’s Institute Hall

6542 Lickman Rd, Chilliwack.

The event by Principality of Tir Righ – Official Page/Newsfeed

Event Steward: Wulfstan Hrafnsson

Site Fees: Adults $25 ($5 discount for SCA members)

Under 19 free

Activities:

– Prize Tourneys in Armoured Combat, Rapier, Target Archery, Thrown Weapons, Bardic, and A&S

– Open range time for archery and thrown weapons

– A&S activities

– Potluck evening feast

– Children’s story time

– Newcomers’ tours

– Merchants

– Games

– Food Bank donation drive

– Classes