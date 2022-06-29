FVRD Issues Evacuation Alerts in Electoral Area B and G – Jones Creek, Wahleach Creek, and Lorenzetta Creek, Nicomen Island, North Nicomen, and Taylor Rd

FVRD – The Fraser River water level is rising due to rapid snowmelt and rainfall. High water levels may result in increased overland flooding for low-lying undiked areas.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for Jones Creek, Wahleach Creek, and Lorenzetta Creek Areas in Electoral Area B.

An Evacuation Alert has also been issued for the undiked areas in Nicomen Island, North Nicomen, and Taylor Rd areas in Electoral Area G.

Please visit www.fvrd.ca/EOC for more full Evacuation Alert details including maps and instructions on what to do if you live in the affected areas.