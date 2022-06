Chilliwack – The 17th Annual Chilliwack Hospice Society Gala, “Swingin’ on a Star” is September 24.

“Swingin’ on a Star” will be Chilliwack’s most elegant night of the year, featuring fine dining, live and silent auctions, and exciting entertainment.

This glamourous and high-profile event raises funds for the free bereavement and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides our community.

Ticket information is here.