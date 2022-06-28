REVUE – Stampeders in Chilliwack – The Band from the 70’s , Now IN THEIR 70’s — And Can Still Rock The Joint! (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Ladies and Gentlemen, Chilliwack, please welcome the band from the 70’s , now in their 70’s.

And with that, it was nostalgia time from when AM Top 40 Radio was dominated by The Stampeders.

The trio was last in town in 2018, 2015 and 2012.

The June 28, 2022 show at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Once again they did not disappoint, and through in a few surprises as well.

The usual old man banter was a plenty, and very funny.

Ripping open the set with “Devil You” , the set list contained the favorites with a few wrinkles.

“Then Came The White Man” takes on a whole new meaning in this day and age, with a tip of the respect hat from bassist Ronnie King ( who is now resigned to sit down during the show for health reasons).

Rich Dodson’s guitar work on the double neck was brilliant, especially on “Marigold”.

“Carry Me”, was originally an anti Vietnam War song. Now with modern day Ukraine, it brings another feeling, and a verbal jab from Dodson.

“Hit The Road Jack” became the singalong as well as “Sweet City Woman”

Kim Berley showed no mercy on his drum kit, blasting away while singing harmonies and belting out “Wild Eyes”. Playing drums, singing and playing harmonica during “Oh My Lady” showed he was no slouch either.

The start of the second set was a left curve that worked. A cover of Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer In The City” and featured more tasty guitar work from Dodson, this time on the single neck Stratocaster.

The near capacity crowd ate it all up and would not leave, even after house lights went up at the end of the show.

The crowd was definitely satisfied.