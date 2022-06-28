Kent Council Highlights – June 27 Meeting

Kent – From the meeting on June 23, 2022 of Kent Council:

Project A.I.M

Delegate, Ms. Miel Bernstein presented to Council on Project A.I.M (Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products), whose goal is to provide free incontinence and menstrual products to anyone in the community, no questions asked. Ms. Bernstein pointed out that our community has a greater need for incontinence products, due to our older population and the yearly cost of these products is approximately between $3,500 to $5,000. Without these products, people suffer a loss of dignity and become house-bound out of embarrassment. Ms. Bernstein also pointed out that people of all ages and genders require these products, due to medical conditions, surgeries, or lack of income.

Project A.I.M not only dispenses free menstrual products but also provides education to community centres and schools. 25% of Canadians cannot afford menstrual products and 63% have missed school or work due to lack of access.

You can support this important cause by attending their second annual Garage Sale for Good at Miellie Meadows in Agassiz at 2614 Else Road on July 16 & 17, 2022. The event will feature the garage sale, silent auction, live music, food trucks and more!

If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit www.projectaimcommunity.com

Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee Chair Appointment

Councillor Susan Spaeti was appointed chair of the Regional Aquatic Center Fundraising Committee, with Mayor Pranger being appointed as the alternate chair.

Agri-Tourism

The District is considering amending current bylaws to allow agri-tourism accommodations on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). The main objectives are to allow farmers to diversify their revenue streams and increase demand for agricultural products. The bylaw changes aim to minimize impacts on local ecosystems, long-term rental stock and the general community (such as controlling noise, traffic, garbage disposal, etc.).

Copies of the draft bylaw (#1698) and all background materials will be available for viewing online at kentbc.ca and in the front foyer at Municipal Hall, 7170 Cheam Avenue, from June 30, 2022 to July 18, 2022, during the regular office hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (excluding holidays).

The Public Hearing will be held on July 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. and comments can be sent to:

Lisa Beaulieu – Director of Development Services

District of Kent

PO Box 70

Agassiz, BC V0M 1A0

mlbeaulieu@kentbc.ca

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger attended the Mayor’s Forum with the RCMP (via Zoom) on June 22, 2022, where major concerns were discussed regarding the cost of the new 9-1-1 system and body cameras. These new items will eventually be borne by municipalities as the current funding model has municipalities paying a 30/70 split by 2024. The Surrey RCMP transition and costs associated with protests was also mentioned as an on-going concern for municipalities at large.

On Saturday, June 25th, Mayor Pranger attended the 50th anniversary of the Agassiz Speedway and congratulated Pat Schepanowsky on 47 years of volunteering with the organization.

Mayor Pranger also provided an update on the current water levels in the area, stating the Emergency Coordinator provides the District with daily updates on the Fraser River, Harrison River and Harrison Lake. The River Forecast Centre is expecting peak levels this upcoming weekend and staff continue to monitor the situation.

2022 Green Waste and Brush Disposal

Due to an unusually large amount of brush and green waste collected by the District this year, it was recommended that funds from reserve be allocated to dispose of the waste surplus and that additional funding be added to future budgets. Council approved the reserve funding and requested a staff report on options for dealing with green waste in the future that may include investment in equipment for environmentally friendly disposal and/or monitoring of materials being dropped off.

Sossy’s Saloon Show & Shine

Sossy’s Saloon is planning a Show & Shine car event for Canada Day and has requested use of the District’s parking lot at 7233 Pioneer Avenue. The District welcomes their participation in the Canada Day celebrations on July 1st and approved the request.

Agassiz FD Monthly Report

Councillor Spaeti mentioned that the Agassiz Fire Department is looking for five more recruits and she is hoping members of the community will step up to fill the spots. Members are provided with excellent educational opportunities and Councillor Spaeti looks forward to meeting the new recruits.

Mayor Pranger also congratulated Mr. Troy Globe on becoming a full-time member of the Vancouver Fire Department.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit https://www.kentbc.ca/en/living-here/fire-department.aspx#Volunteer