Island 22 Now Closed TFN

Chilliwack/Island 22 – JUNE 28 UPDATE – Janice Spenst operates the equestrian portion of Island 22 and took to Facebook that Island 22 will be closed to the public as of this Thursday June 30 until further notice.

It is now a waiting game for the Fraser River to peak and then start to go down before re-opening.

and besides… the mosquitoes have taken over…

Island 22/June 2022/Janice Spenst/Facebook

JUNE 13 UPDATE — On June 13, the Fraser Valley Regional District closed the bike park at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack until further notice due to high water.

June 14, Island 22 Regional Park freshet update: The bike park and the riverside trail by the dog park are now closed until further notice due to high water and erosion. The dog park outhouse is also temporarily closed.

Island 22 Bike Park/FVRD/ 2022