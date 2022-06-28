Freshet – Wardle Street in Hope – Shutdown with Possible Temporary Dyke

Hope – District of Hope is being pro-active about the flood potential.

In anticipation that levels on the Fraser River are expected to rise once again this coming weekend, the District of Hope will take steps to close Wardle street between Allison Ave. and 7th Ave. and the end of Rupert St. near the boat launch beginning June 29, 2022. This will also allow for the possible installation of temporary dyking.

Residents in low lying areas are advised to be aware of the rising waters and possible seepage as a result.

Please remain clear of river banks and fast moving water.