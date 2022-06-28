Chilliwack 4-H Community Pet Food Drive

Chilliwack – Long before the Chilliwack 4-H community gears up for the Chilliwack Fair, they do have other programs on the go.

Their Junior Leader in Club is hosting an all things furry pet food drive which runs until July 20.

There is a downtown location and and a Vedder location for drop off. All donations go to the Yarrow Food Hub.

Cash or etransfer donations in memo 4H to yarrowfoodhub@hotmail.com

4-H continues to help our furry friends still misplaced from flooding in November.

Canned food must be sealed and dry food can be open as long as it has not gone past the expiry date.

You can reach the club at Chilliwack4hcc@hotmail.com

Chilliwack 4-H / July 2022