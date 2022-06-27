PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS at Chilliwack Golf Club on Wednesday June 29

Chilliwack – The PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS is once again at Chilliwack Golf Club on Wednesday June 29.

The duffers include Golfers: Kaleb Fisher, Connor O’Dell, Zach Olson and Ryan Tofani

Click here for more info: http://ow.ly/pqGC50JEZ4a

Chilliwack Golf Club is taking part of the Golfathon for ALS in the month of June. On Wednesday, June 29th, Kaleb Fisher, Connor O'Dell, Zach Olson and Ryan Tofani will be participating in the all-day event to raise money.



Click here for more info: https://t.co/aeDwYq9S39 pic.twitter.com/FRNhk5ljtG — Chilliwack Golf Club (@ChilliwackGolf) June 23, 2022

ALS Society of BC Mission Statement:

The ALS Society of British Columbia is dedicated to providing direct support to ALS patients, along with their families and caregivers, to ensure the best quality of life possible while living with ALS. This includes access to an equipment loan program. By funding research, we are committed to find the cause of, and cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Our goal is to end ALS through creating a world class ALS Centre at UBC.

The ALS Society of BC has three principal objectives:

To provide direct support to patients, their families, and caregivers through our services including the equipment loan program. To raise funds for patient services & research. To increase public awareness and understanding of ALS.

Charitable # 10670 8985 RR0001