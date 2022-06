Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Cupboard Society helps struggling families with children under the age of 19 years with food, clothing, small housewares, bedding, toys etc. at no charge. Families can come and pick up what they need once a week. This event will help with rent, food and other items needed by clients.

The event is at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina and tickets range from $75 per person to $525 for a table of 8.

Tickets through Eventbrite.