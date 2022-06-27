Chiliwack Visual Artists – Exhibition: “Blazing Colours” June 29 – August 6 

Chilliwack – Chiliwack Visual Artists presents their latest exhibition: “Blazing Colours” June 29 – August 6. opening reception is Saturday July 2 at the O’Connor Gallery at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Hussein Rostum’s exhibition is a joyous celebration of colour. His unique creations range from exuberant explorations that excite the imagination to profound pieces that calm the soul. His paintings use vivid, compelling colour combinations to tell evocative stories. This July, Hussein’s show will brighten the O’Connor Group Art Gallery walls.

“My goal as an artist is to create aesthetic expressions of colour on canvas that appeal, engage, and inspire. I hope my paintings can encourage people to make art and beauty an ongoing presence in their own lives, as it is in mine.”