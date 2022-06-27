Canada Day with Harrison Fire, Helping Lytton Fire Rescue Efforts

Harrison – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department is part of the LIVE Canada day events that are back after these past two years.

Kick off your Canada Day celebrations with a delicious pancake breakfast hosted by the HHS Fire Dept, sponsored by Harrison Hot Springs Resort!

All proceeds from the breakfast will be going to support Lytton Fire Rescue.

Friday, July 1st from 8:30-10:30am

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Hall (555 Hot Springs Rd)

The cost is $5 per person – $2.50 per child

Come have some breakfast and the kids can take a ride in a fire truck.