BC RCMP Advise IIO BC of Incident in the Presence of Mission Mounties

Mission – The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Mission where a man suffered self-inflicted wounds while in the presence of police.

Ad of Monday Afternoon, the man remains in hospital with life threatenins injuries.

On June 27, at approximately 10 a.m., Mission RCMP received a complaint regarding a woman screaming at a residence. When officers arrived a woman, who appeared injured, answered the door and indicated that there was man who was known to her in the home.

During the course of searching the 2-storey home officers reportedly heard a gun shot, and located the injured man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury and an alleged weapon.

Emergency Health Services were called and the man was transported to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The IIO BC will be investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions were proper. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca .