Skip to content

Ann Davis Receives Donation from Envision Financial, Prepares for Drive Through Breakfast Fundraiser – Thursday June 30

  1. Home
  2. Education/Learning
  3. Health & Lifestyle
  4. Ann Davis Receives Donation from Envision Financial, Prepares for Drive Through Breakfast Fundraiser – Thursday June 30

Chilliwack – Recently Lisa Boyes, Commercial Banking Advisor with Envision Financial presented a cheque of $1000 to Vice President of Ann Davis Transition Society’s Board of Directors.

Lisa Boyes, Commercial Banking Advisor with Envision Financial presented a cheque of $1000 to Vice President of Ann Davis Transition Society’s Board of Directors.June 2022 Submitted

Envision Financial is a gold sponsor of the 7th Annual Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser, Thursday June 30 at Elements Casino.

The Ann Davids Society supports women and children in your community with a number of different services including education, prevention and support services to those affected by abuse or violence. Information can be found here.

Share This:

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts