Abbotsford’s Municipal Flag Now In Semi-Finals as Canada’s Best Municipal Flag – Contest

Abbotsford – JUNE 27 UPDATE – Abbotsford has made it to the semi-finals of Canada’s Best Municipal Flag Contest and they need you to vote.

The City flag is in the top four flags of 64 contenders and is the only flag in B.C. in the finals.

Abbotsford is up against Kawartha Lakes, Ontario.

VOTE NOW https://surveymonkey.com/r/flagsemis

JUNE 9 ORIGINAL STORY – After all the controversy of freedom rallies and upside Canadian Flags on hockey sticks, this is refreshing.

Abbotsford’s municipal flag has made it to the quarter finals of Canada’s Best Municipal Flag Contest.

Eight contestants remain and the City of Abbotsford is one of them.

Vote for your favorite municipal flag today at https://surveymonkey.com/r/flagqf

The online poll closes on June 20.