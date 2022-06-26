Skip to content

Night Work on Vedder Road Widening Project – June 26-28

Chilliwack – From City of Chilliwack, Night work on the Vedder Road widening project is scheduled for June 26-28 from 9 pm – 5 am, weather permitting.

Vedder Road Widening: Keith Wilson – Watson

Upcoming Night Work

June 26 -28 (weather permitting) 9 pm – 5 am
Asphalt paving

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Vedder Road with minor delays anticipated for driveway access.

Traffic control will be on-site when construction is active.


June 26 – 28, 2022 (weather permitting)

Milling, base paving and top lift night paving

Details: http://ow.ly/5GCq50JGSF8

