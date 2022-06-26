FVN Involved with Rambo 40th Anniversary Celebration in Hope

Hope – The ultimate uber Rambo fan in Hope is Brian McKinney, and he has had the 40th anniversary plans for the local filming of the first Rambo movie – First Blood, in the works for some time.

At the May 24 meeting of Hope District Council, McKinney and Tracy Paynter, from Tourism Hope Cascades and Canyons, made a presentation to outline a few things that will happen in the lead up to the celebration.

There will be a four day festival from October 7 to 10.

FVN and chillTV’s News Director Don Lehn will be MC for the major event on the Thanksgiving weekend.

There are many other details still to be announced.

On Sunday October 9, a portion of Wallace Street will be closed off, but that’s all the organizers are saying for now.

And yes, a “car crunch” is part of the fun.

From Rambo: First Blood Tourism:

Forty years ago, Sylvester Stallone made his first appearance as John Rambo on the big screen. Through the streets and forests, on cliff edges and river shores, Rambo fought tooth and nail to evade local law enforcement, earning him the reputation as one of the most infamous outlaws in movie history.

Forty years later, nothing is over in Hope, BC, including our passion for First Blood and John Rambo’s story! This 40th anniversary celebration is going to be bigger than any event that we have ever had the honour of hosting. Click the link below to see what we have planned, get your tickets, and prepare for the best First Blood celebration ever!

NOTHING IS OVER!

Get your tickets : hcctr.ee/first-blood-forty