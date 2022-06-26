Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show Returns Sunday June 26 (MAP)

Chilliwack – Start your engines, they’re driving back.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 26th, as the Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show is returning to Downtown Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Downtown Business Association recently polled individual businesses if they wanted the show back and here it is !

NOTE that streets will be cleared and non show vehicles towed starting at 6 AM Sunday and the downtown will be busy until the show is dismantled. That starts after 4 PM Sunday.

The Downtown Community Market hours will be extended to 4 PM instead of ending at the usual 2PM Sunday.

With 30C heat, there will be a water station at Five Corners as well as the water fountain/public toilets on Young by the Community Market.

