Watching The Karts in the Summer Sun – West Coast Kart Club Race 5 – June 25 and 26

Chilliwack – West Coast Kart Club presents Race 5 of the WCKC club racing series. As always, spectator entry is free!

http://msreg.com/wckcrace52022

Schedule:

Saturday:

Open practice, starts at 9.00 am till 5.00 pm. Rotation as per track supervisor. No karts on track after 5.00 pm

Sunday:

8.00AM TO 10.00 AM REGISTRATION

9:00 AM WARMUP 1 SESSION (6 MIN EACH) .

1. Group 1: MicroMax – Jr.I LO206

2. Group 2: Sr. 4-cycle LO206

3. Group 3: Jr.II Lo206

4. Group 4: MiniMax – Tag Cadet

5. Group 5: Sr. 2-cycle Rotax – TaG –

6. Group 6: Tag Masters

7. Group 7: Rotax Junior – Tag Junior

8. Group 8: Shifter

10:10 AM DRIVERS MEETING

10:30 AM QUALIFYING 4 Minute qualifier.

11:20 AM Kid Karts/ Break

11:35 AM PRE FINALS

2.00 PM FINALS

4.00 PM Awards

*schedule subject to change depending on participation levels and per discretion of the race director/race steward.

West Coast Kart Club Chilliwack/June 2022