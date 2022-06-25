REVIEW – Search and Rescue Fundraiser – “Chilliwack” Rocks Chilliwack – Saturday June 25 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – JUNE 25 UPDATE – It was a few years since the band CHILLIWACK played in Chilliwack. It was worth the wait. An SRO crowd at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre raising well over $35,000 for Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

From the opening strains of “Lonesome Mary” to the sing a long with “Crazy Talk” to the jug band/jam band era of the group. Those oldies but never radio hits including “Rain-O”, “Ground Hog” and a throwback to the first LP ( self titled “Chilliwack” from 1970), the Grateful Dead-esque “Music for Quiet Time” complete with indigenous chants. That was the centre piece stand out before the crescendo of the Hits. “I Believe”, “California Girl”, “(Gone Gone Gone)My Girl” and “Fly at Night”.

The 90 minute show flew by, and lead vocalist Bill Henderson, always the consummate pro, never forgot to mention why there were there nor the obvious roots of the bands name. Plus a few road stories involving Buffy Ste.Marie and Z Z Top.

And yes, in his late seventies (78), he can still hit the notes.

Hopefully its not another three year wait before the next show in the “wack by Chilliwack.

Chilliwack Concert for CHWK Search and Rescue, June 2022/FVN

MAY 2022 ORIGINAL STORY – The last time the band Chilliwack played Chilliwack was in 2019, when they played a free street festival, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Locks Pharmacy.

In 2022, it’s a Fundraiser concert by the band “Chilliwack” for Chilliwack Search & Rescue.

All seats were $60 and now organizer Trevor McDonald says the show is sold out and Thank You Chilliwack.

The terrible flooding events of last November here in the Fraser Valley affected many folks in our community and many are still working to rebuild.When it came to the rescue efforts here in the Valley, Chilliwack Search & Rescue, which as a volunteer group does so much for our community, went above and beyond to provide safety to those in need throughout the tragedy.

Bill Henderson of the legendary band Chilliwack, has very generously donated a performance here in Chilliwack with his entire band free of charge, as a fundraiser to support the community that gave him the legendary band’s name. McDonald proudly states that Henderson approached him with the idea.

The goal was to sell out this event with the proceeds going to Chilliwack Search & Rescue, the first responders who helped so many people in need during the catastrophic events of last November.

And they did just that.

Generously sponsored by: The City of Chilliwack, The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society.

