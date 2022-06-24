Wren Street in Mission – Post Flood Repairs To Start in July

Mission – City of Mission has awarded a contract and construction will begin early July on Wren Street to repair significant damage caused by a storm in late 2021.

Construction is expected to be completed over a 3 month period, July to September.

During a recent storm event, 8100 Block Wren Street sustained significant damage. One lane of the road dropped approximately one meter over a hundred-meter span. The slope adjacent to the road will need to be stabilized and the sanitary force main repaired before re-establishing the roadway.

The City hired a geotechnical engineering team to assess the issue, recommend a repair and complete the repair design drawings plus tender package.

Concurrently, the City applied for Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) through the Province for this road failure. The DFA was approved by the Province and the City is working on a recovery plan to submit for further approval by the Province.

The City looked at options to partially open the road. However, due to the potential for further deterioration of the roadway and prohibitively high costs related to safety measures, this is deemed infeasible.

Update: On June 20th Council approved a budget increase and awarded the contract to B&B Excavation and Shoring Ltd. The Notice of Award letter has been issued, the contractor is assembling the necessary documents, and the City is preparing a construction contract for signatures. A pre-construction meeting is expected to take place in the last week of June, with B&B likely to mobilize to the site during the first week of July. Construction is expected to be completed over a 3-month period, July to September.

What to Expect

Detour routes are in effect, so plan accordingly. Additional traffic control will be in place for material deliveries and a staging/laydown area. A Notice to Residents letter will be distributed to the adjacent and directly impacted residents shortly. Watch for pedestrians and respect speed limits in the detour neighborhoods. Every effort will be made to keep the inconvenience to the residents to a minimum. Your patience and understanding while these works are completed are very much appreciated.

For the full update, check out http://mission.ca