Ottawa/Fraser Valley – National Indigenous Peoples Day takes place on the summer solstice, June 21. It’s a special occasion to learn more about the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

In Chilliwack, Chilliwack Metis Association will have a BBQ with song stories and dance on the following Saturday, June 25.

And the infamous Bison Burgers will be on the grill.