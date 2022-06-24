City of Chilliwack Posts Evacuation Alert Issued for Seven Properties Outside City Dike System

Chilliwack – An evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties outside of the City’s dike system in the Carey Point area, due to the potential for flooding from the Fraser River in areas outside the City’s dike system. Residents in the affected area between Ballam Road and Carey Road are being contacted directly by City officials.

The River Forecast Centre is predicting the Fraser River flow at Hope will reach 11,445 m3/s, and the water level at the Mission Gauge will be 6.51m, by Sunday, July 3. The predicted flow is well below the City’s design dike elevations, at approximately a 1 in 20-year event. Our dike system is designed to protect against much larger floods (i.e. 1 in 200-year to 1 in 500-year floods). Most properties in Chilliwack are protected by the City’s dike system and this forecast is not a cause for concern.

As a comparison, the Fraser River flow at Hope in 2012 was 11,700 m3/s and the water level reached 6.4m at the Mission Gauge.

The City of Chilliwack’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on current and forecasted Fraser River water levels relative to the City’s dike system and at the Mission Gauge. As per the Plan, City staff have activated the City’s Emergency Operations Centre, are conducting regular dike patrols, monitoring river and weather forecasts, and taking every precaution to ensure public safety. Staff will provide sand and sandbags directly to properties at risk of flooding.

Groundwater levels in the Fairfield Island area are expected to rise, which may cause wet basements. Residents in that area are encouraged to take steps to protect their properties, such as preparing sump pumps and moving items off the basement floor. As river levels rise, local waterways are moving faster, and residents are advised to stay back from fast moving water.

Environment Canada and the River Forecast Centre noted that there is uncertainty about the amount of rain that will occur next week and how widespread it will be. City staff will continue to monitor the weather and river forecasts and provide updates. For more information, please visit chilliwack.com/2022Freshet, or contact the City’s Freshet Information Line at 604.793.2757.