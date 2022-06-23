United Way British Columbia Launched Inaugural School’s Out Summer Fundraising Campaign (VIDEO)

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – This week hundreds of thousands of children across British Columbia will be ending their school year, saying goodbye to their teachers and peers, and starting an activity-filled summer. But for many children in the province, the reality is different – the end of the school year marks the end of time with friends and daily access to mental and physical wellness, healthy and nutritious food, and the developmental support they need to reach their potential.

To address the critical need across British Columbia for out-of-schooltime care during the summer, United Way British Columbia (UWBC) – working with communities in BC’s Interior Lower Mainland and Central & Northern Vancouver Island is launching the School’s Out Summer program, which consists of low-cost or free full and half-day camps from July to August. Current funding allows approximately 1,000 children in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to participate in School’s Out Summer programming, but many more children across the province lack access to safe, fun, nourishing programs during the summer

months.

To learn more and to contribute to United Way School’s Out Summer program, visit: https://uwbc.ca/schools-out/