Schep Park in Kent – Playground Upgrade Using Recycled Tires

Kent/Victoria – Tire Stewardship BC, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia, announced that they have finalized the 13 B.C. organizations that will receive TSBC grants for community developments throughout 2022-2023. In total, 14,928 BC scrap tires will be used for these community projects. Projects include surfacing of playgrounds, walkways, parks and gathering spaces.

Of the 13 organizations, the District of Kent is receiving a TSBC grant to go towards upgrading Schep Park with a new pour in place recycled rubberized playground surface made from 3273 recycled scrap tires. This new safe and durable surface will replace the woodchip covered playground area, and it will provide wheelchair accessibility.

TSBC community grant program supports municipalities, registered non-profit community groups or organizations, schools, and First Nations and Métis settlements that are building or upgrading their facilities utilizing recycled tire products. To date, TSBC has awarded over $5.8 million dollars in community grants.

Visit https://www.rcbc.ca/recyclepedia/search to search for tire recycling locations throughout the province.