No It’s NOT a Chilliwack Heritage House and Yes, It’s Coming Down (And Two Other Properties)

Chilliwack – Just a block away from where FVN is located, are three properties, that were behind security fences.

Plenty of talk in the neighbourhood about what was going to happen to the two homes and one former business.

FVN learned that one home, which many thought was a heritage home on Victoria between Young and Nowell ( and next to the Chilliwack Alano Club) had that designation.

Nope. Heritage Chilliwack informed FVN about the lack of designation, in 2021.

That building was, for a time, a transition/halfway home for men in recovery.

Over the past couple of months, squatters and raccoons were running about.

The building next door was an antique furniture and collectables store and an auction house.

Around the corner on Young across from Community Central Park, another home, well past it’s prime is also slated for demo.

All three must be abated for asbestos, lead paint and other toxins.

Yes, needles have been found on the premises.

Thanks to Phoenix Demolition and Abatement for their information.

FVN /Phoenix Demolition/June 2022

