With The First Summer Heat Wave Comes The Snow Melt and Risk Of Hypothermia

Fraser Valley (with files from Environment Canada) – The first hot stretch of the summer is coming and with that, a special weather statement and the usual call for water safety.

The BC South Coast, the Fraser Valley and deep into the Province will experience a stretch of warmer than average temperatures beginning later this week. On Friday, inland temperatures will reach into the upper 20’s. Through the weekend and into early next week, temperatures in the low 30’s are forecast. There will be some respite from the elevated daytime temperatures as overnight lows fall into the mid-teens.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase.

Freezing levels rise throughout this event and will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Although heat is expected, bodies of water still remain cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia when exposed to cold water for a prolonged period of time.