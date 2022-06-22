2022 Downtown Chilliwack BIA Annual General Meeting is LIVE IN PERSON – Thursday, June 23

Chilliwack – It’s back to being a live event and not virtual.

The Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association will host its Annual General Meeting beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel by APA on First Avenue.

Register in person at the Hotel @ 5:00 pm or online here at https://downtownchilliwack.com/2021-bia-annual-general…/

Your attendance at this event is important. Only pre-registered voters that meet the criteria below will be able to participate in the discussion, motions and voting. Drinks and Appys will be served and a casual get together is scheduled for after the AGM meeting in the hotel lounge for those who wish to stay.

The Annual General Meeting of the BIA members is a free event that requires pre-registration designed to review the previous year and help direct the future of the Association. Members will hear from BIA Directors and office staff as we discuss successes, challenges, strategies and new initiatives. Members present at the meeting will have the opportunity to review the financial statements of 2021, preview the BIA operating budget for 2023, and vote to approve the nominated 2022/23 Board of Directors.

2022 DCBIA AGM Agenda

2021/22 DCBIA AGM Minutes

2021 Financial Statements

2022/23 DCBIA Budget Forecast

2022 / 23 BIA Bylaw Amendments Notice